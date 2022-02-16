• A Winston-Salem man has been jailed under a $12,300 secured bond after allegedly attempting to use replica currency to obtain goods from a restaurant in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.
Colin Dewayne Holiday, 40, was taken into custody last Wednesday at Taqueria Siete on North South Street. The case involved three replica $100 bills, arrest records state, and Holiday also was found in possession of a Suboxone strip.
He was charged with three felonies: attempting to obtain property by false pretense, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and conspiracy, along with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Holiday also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest relating to an unspecified matter which had been issued by Surry County authorities on Dec. 3.
• Two Mount Airy men are facing felony drug charges filed on Feb. 6, stemming from a traffic stop on Newsome Street near U.S. 52 for a registration violation.
Both Jonathan Lee Gwyn, 42, of 331 E. Poplar St., and Jordan Nathaniel Collins, 25, of 426 Welcome Baptist Church Road, are accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and in addition to that felony violation are each facing two misdemeanors: possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. The drugs involved were not specified.
Gwyn was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond, while Collins was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. They are scheduled to appear in District Court on March 21.
• A crime involving larceny and financial card fraud was reported on Feb. 6, which originated with the wallet of Tammy Meeks Reynolds of Jim Reynolds Lane being stolen from her purse the day before at the Aldi grocery store by an apparently known individual.
The wallet contained credit/debit cards issued by Sears and Walmart and a Carter Bank and Trust debit card.
Reynolds’ cards then were used to make unauthorized purchases for which no loss total was listed. The case was undergoing further investigation at last report.
• An attempt was made on Feb. 3 to steal a vehicle owned by Michael Raymond Adkins of East Main Street in Pilot Mountain, which occurred at Northstar Garage on North Franklin Road.
After the unlocked 1996 GMC Sierra pickup was entered, its steering column was broken in an effort to effect the theft of the vehicle. No damage figure was listed.
• Two residents of Mills River, a town in Henderson County, were each served with a criminal summons on Feb. 3 for a charge of second-degree trespassing, Lindsay Nichole Scott, 28, and Justin Lee George, 30, which had been initiated on Jan. 11 by Jerry William Butcher of Fox Run Lane, Mount Airy.
Butcher is listed as a victim of that alleged crime, which typically occurs after someone returns to a location from which he or she has been banned. The summonses were served at the police station although the charges were filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.