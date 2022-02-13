Northern Regional Hospital CEO Chris Lumsden remarked at a luncheon last month that the independence and size of the hospital allow it to be nimble and responsive. In an example of such responsiveness, NRH has a plan to improve patient care by reducing transport times.

In a letter to County Manager Chris Knopf, Lumsden reported the hospital was “experiencing record high volumes of acutely ill patients. Both NRH and EMS do not expect a reduction in the number of nor acuity of calls in the foreseeable future.”

In the first of two votes on the matter, the county commissioner agreed to allow Northern Regional Hospital to apply for an ambulance franchise. The move to allow for such a five-year charter was given strong support from Knopf and Emergency Services Director Eric Southern. The commissioner will vote on it again at their next meeting.

“We at NRH have seen an increase in the time required to transport patients out of NRH either to home, a nursing home, or to another hospital,” said Jason Edsall, MD, NRH Chief Medical Officer. “We have decided to help with that need by providing transportation as we are able.”

Currently, NRH uses the county fleet of ambulances for patient transport to other medical facilities or to patient’s home. When a patient lives outside the county, Surry’s ambulance is still responsible for getting that patient where they need to go be it Asheville, Chapel Hill or, as Southern noted, a patient needed transport to New Hanover County, four hours away.

“Historically, we had a large percentage of patient transfers, and ambulances have been on the road 24 hours a day. Most of the transfers from the hospitals happen when the beds open up and that’s usually 4 – 5 p.m., and ambulances are on the road until 3 a.m.,” Southern reported. “That poses a safety issue for our paramedics, we have lost paramedics over it.”

While unsure yet if they would be seeking to start their own ambulance service, or hire a private firm, the desire for the hospital is to reduce transfer and discharge times. As patients sit and wait for transport, those are beds not available to new patients seeking care.

“Currently Northern Regional faces a problem clearing their beds fast enough for new patients,” Southern said. “They have discharges back to facilities and homes in Surry County and into Virginia which often have to wait for hours.”

The county has never been able to transport patients back across the state line, and Northern has a large percentage of its patients crossing the border from Virginia. As Chairman Bill Goins noted, “Northern doesn’t turn people away,” as some other hospitals do.

Since the county cannot cross the border, the hospital would be “scrambling to find an ambulance in Virginia to come to their facility to return a patient back into Virginia. This would also take hours of work by staff at Northern Regional to arrange.

“This has never been fair to the families and especially to the patient,” Southern said. “With Northern Regional receiving a franchise agreement, they will be able to focus on their discharges to homes and facilities within Surry County and Virginia and any other needed transport which will allow their beds to open up for new patients in a timely manner.”

The scarcity of resources would be addressed by Northern fielding their own fleet. As Commissioner Van Tucker put it, “Every time an ambulance is on the 52 corridor to Winston-Salem, that’s one unit not available here.”

The Surry County ambulance fleet would still be handling 911 service and emergency calls. Transport between hospitals, nursing homes, or private residences would fall to the new NRH service or their partner.

Reducing wait times at the hospital would be a welcome relief, as Commissioner Mark Marion recounted a constituent call complaining of such, other members of the board chimed in with their own such phone calls. This is a known problem, and the commissioners were eager to advance the proposal to a second vote.

“I don’t see how Surry County gives up anything,” Tucker added. “Usually, we are asked to provide more services and we pay for them. Here we have someone saying they can provide it and not put it on the backs of the Surry County taxpayers. I think it’s a good idea.”

Seeing the ongoing need, Northern Regional Hospital wants to improve in an area in which all hospitals are struggling. Easing transportation pressures on the county will in turn allow for better EMS care for all residents of the county.