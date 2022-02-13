Controlling feral cat population

Tiny Tigers Rescue’s Instagram features these lovely cats posing for a photo.

Around these parts, four legged friends can be as near and dear to hearts as some humans. Some of those roaming cats you see around are not just aimlessly wandering, and they are perfectly content thanks to some caring locals.

Libby Radford brought the issue of feral cats before the county commissioners last week and brought along Tiny Tigers Rescue to shed some light on the situation. The group wants to begin a Trap Neuter Release program for feral cats in Surry County and based on the dollar figure they presented as potential savings for the county: the commissioners were all ears.

Over fifty such feral cat colonies exist within Mount Airy city limits alone, according to Tiny Tigers director Amber Golding. Ease of access to food from trash cans, commercial dumpsters, or pervasive litter has created scavengers and taken away these cats’ natural inclination to hunt.

“Out in the country, and on the farms, they can hunt, but in the city its hard to do that,” Radford noted. “So, they rely on crumbs and things to be thrown out.”

Feral cats are not socialized to people, they are socialized to their feline family members and bonded to each other.

These feral cats can pose a health risk as they are vectors for disease. Given the social nature of cats, a disease can spread among a local cat population or to other indoor domestic animals.

A cute tabby may not be what comes to mind when considering animal bites, but cat bites can wind up in the emergency room too. Radford relayed, “Any time there was an animal bite, we had to report it” to the health department, so she called them recently and was told there have been nine serious cat bites locally.

Working in emergency rooms in Elkin and Mount Airy, she recalled that after an animal control and welfare ordinance change, she saw incidents of dog bites drop significantly. Radford believes “lives were saved” by that ordinance. Controlling the feral population she feels would reduce such incidents.

Many feral populations in this area have caretakers, humans who are looking out for them usually with community feeding. There is in fact a waiting list of people who have said they would be willing to aid a feral colony if they could get population control assistance.

“I cannot think of any feral colony that is not being take care of either by an individual or with help that we give them from Tiny Tigers,” Golding said. The populations are known and are being attended to, however controlling their growth is of concern.

Trap, neuter, release is Tiny Tigers method of combatting the feral cat population. Volunteers would trap feral cats, bring them in for the procedure and then release them back to the community from which they came.

Golding laid out the math: one mother cat has three litters a year at four kittens a piece, and it grows rapidly from there. Assuming half the litter is female, the number winds up being 84 by years end. All from one “tired mama cat.”

Reducing the number of births from feral cats will lead to fewer animals in the shelter and fewer euthanizations, which is the ultimate goal. Space can be an issue at shelters and the rescues because the USDA has standards for square footage.

“We would love to take them all in,” Golding mused. When shelters run out of space, and rescue groups cannot aid, there is no other option but the darkest.

“I was shocked by the number of cats euthanized, and its expensive,” she said citing a feline euthanization rate of over 70%. Numbers like these drive animal lovers batty and are the driving force for animal rescues.

“Animal control is doing the best they can,” was the verbatim of both Golding and Radford.

Their goal is to neuter 300 feral cats across the area, thereby reducing the number of births by approximately 1,800. The combined cost to the county of vetting, housing/food at the shelter, and possible euthanization of those cats would total $500,000.

This TNR plan has the support of the veterinary community, according to Dr. Renee Sykes who referenced the great need for such a program to the board. She went on to say there are veterinarians ready to assist with this program.

Libby Radford has also made the calls and spoken to clinics and providers in other counties as well. “They said to call back when the commissioners authorize it, they are ready to help.”

Commissioner Larry Johnson asked for more information from the county on costs associated with feral cats but expressed his support. “I am interested in the mission. I am also interested in the savings.”

Johnson went on to say that spreading the word about an organization like Tiny Tigers Rescue through word of mouth and social media would be a big benefit to the group. “Let’s get the word out.”

Find out more about the mission of Tiny Tigers Rescue at: https://www.tinytigersrescue.org.