‘Jeopardy!’ run ends for Long

February 11, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Fortunes of the “Jeopardy!” quiz program can be a roller-coaster affair filled with overnight success and sudden defeat, which has become the case for an area man who won three games this past week.

The run of Lawrence “Skip” Long came to an end Thursday night when the East Bend resident finished third in battle with two formidable and quick-on-the trigger opponents.

Long, who has ties to Surry County including once working at The Living Room Coffeehouse and Winebar in Pilot Mountain as a wine professional, had achieved total winnings of $74,792 after victories on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The shows actually were taped in November, but the eventual outcome is kept secret until segments actually air.

Long, who has been announced as a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle, was a popular presence on “Jeopardy!” during the week among friends in this area who tuned in to every program.

Nick Heise, a technical services engineer from Madison, Wisconsin, captured Thursday night’s game with winnings of $25,900.

Long came short of the five victories needed to qualify for an annual Tournament of Champions matching top “Jeopardy!” competitors.

The last person with local ties to garner such success on the long-running show was Hunter Appler, a six-game winner in 2016 who later took part in the tournament.

Appler is a graduate of Mount Airy High School and the son of Dr. Mark and Kate Appler.

