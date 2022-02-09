Police reports

Thomas Joyce

• A Mount Airy woman was jailed under a $20,500 secured bond last Friday afternoon on charges including habitual driving while impaired which stemmed from a motor vehicle collision, according to city police reports.

Robin Cheryl Thompson, 49, of 600 Jasper Pointe Circle, No. 302, was encountered by officers on North Renfro Street near Independence Boulevard in reference to that incident involving a 2002 Toyota Camry she was driving.

In addition to habitual DWI, Thompson was charged with another driving while impaired violation along with driving while license revoked due to impairment and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance that was not identified. She also was found to the subject of an outstanding order for arrest that had been filed in May 2019 relating to an unspecified matter.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Lucas Robert Morrison, 35, of 664 Cross Creek Drive, was charged with driving while impaired after a collision late Saturday afternoon. It is said to have resulted in a tree being knocked down between Greenhill Road and a parking lot near the Cross Creek Country Club swimming pool by a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup operated by Morrison.

Testing revealed him to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.14 percent, police records state, nearly twice the legal limit for getting behind the wheel. Morrison is free on a written promise to be in District Court on March 28.

• Police learned Friday of two crimes involving the obtaining of property by false pretense which had occurred in January.

Both were perpetrated by an unknown suspect at First Horizon Bank on East independence Boulevard, where counterfeit/forged checks were cashed.

No loss figures were listed for the incidents in which Melissa Ann Davis of Inman Road and Shawnda Paige Miller of Klondike Road in the State Road community are listed as victims.