Chamber hosting Business over Breakfast

February 6, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host a new morning networking event called Business Over Breakfast, with the first gathering set for Friday, Feb. 18.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Surry County Service Center, 915 East Atkins Street in Dobson.

Business Over Breakfast will feature tabletop networking where attendees can talk about their businesses and exchange business cards. Attendees will rotate tables and have the opportunity to meet almost everyone in the room. People who may be interested in this event are sales managers, sales professionals, business development staff or any small business owner.

The event will feature a buffet breakfast catered by the Ol’ Farmer Restaurant, in Cana, Virginia. The breakfast is open to all members of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce or any prospective member. Sponsorships for the Business Over Breakfast are available and provide marketing for your company and event tickets.

“Traditional business networking is alive and well in Surry County,” said chamber President and CEO Randy Collins. “Attendees will meet many business prospects in a short amount of time. Bring your business cards and come join us.”

Tickets or sponsorships can be purchased on the chamber website www.mtairyncchamber.org. Questions on the event should be directed to Travis Frye at the chamber via email at travis@mtairyncchamber.org.