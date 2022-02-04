Police reports

• Movie prop money has made another illegal appearance in Mount Airy, according to city police reports, but the experience was not exactly entertaining for a business victimized.

This occurred last Saturday night at the Papa John’s pizza establishment on Rockford Street, where $10 in motion picture currency was passed by an unknown party in order to obtain goods.

Such currency typically is labeled “for motion picture use only,” but has been passed at various local businesses in recent years due to its resemblance to the real thing. The first reported case here occurred in 2017.

• A break-in was discovered Saturday at the residence of Patty Morton in the 1200 block of Newsome Street, which involved entry being gained through a secured front door.

Nothing was listed as missing, but damage put at $200 occurred to the door frame.

• Gravely’s Appliance Service on West Pine Street was the scene of a break-in that occurred during the early morning hours last Friday, when a brick was thrown through a front window to enable the theft of an undisclosed sum of money.