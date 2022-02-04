Police reports

Pilot Mountain Knob County Club was the setting for a “Lunch and Learn” event sponsored by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce Friday. A new addition to chamber offerings, this luncheon offered a question-and-answer with Northern Regional Hospital CEO Chris Lumsden.

Chamber president Randy Collins welcomed the crowd and Connie Hamlin of RidgeCrest as the chamber’s new chair. Hamlin will speak at the chamber’s annual meeting this Thursday, January 27 at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy.

Chris Lumsden, the outgoing chair of the chamber, led the assembled in a trivia game to see who knew what in terms of Northern Regional Hospital – with varying results. It was a lighthearted way to get into talking about the very serious business of healthcare in a room full of people from other walks of business life.

Component of a success

Beneath the quiz was the goal of shedding light on a vital component of this community. Collins said the hospital is one leg of a “four-legged stool,” along with strong public schools, attentive local government, and a strong business community that make for a successful community.

“It’s like anything else,” he said, “if you’re not ill, not sick, or you know someone who’s in the hospital – I don’t know that I even think about it. But believe me, if you get sick, all the sudden that big place on the hill there is pretty important.”

Independent hospitals are a rarity in North Carolina, Lumsden pointed out there are only 12 here and a scant five in Virginia. The independence of Northern Regional Hospital he said is one of the reasons he accepted the job here. Being a small independent hospital has allowed them to be more “nimble and agile.”

Pandemic realties

From November 2020 to now, Lumsden said the hospital has been full and he reported 39 patients in the ER at Northern Regional that day. “We have 20 patients in the emergency department waiting for a bed, or for a transfer.”

While numbers are still spiking, a positivity rate in the hospital of 34% at the moment, they are similar here in Surry County to what he is hearing from other healthcare systems.

“The good news with this latest variant it appears to be very contagious, but maybe not quite as lethal. Unfortunately, we are not seeing that at Northern Regional Hospital nor, as I speak to my colleagues across the state, and into Virginia. The same numbers are surfacing there as well.”

COVID-19 costs the hospital money, there is no simpler way to dissuade the notion otherwise than to hear it from the CEO: “People think we are making money off of COVID. The reality is, unfortunately we are losing $2,000 per COVID patient. We are treating people, we are the safety net for these patients, but we are not making money on COVID patients. That is a real challenge to take care of our community while at the same time have to make a balanced budget.”

North Carolina House Speaker Pro Tempore Sarah Stevens questioned this amount, the answer was twofold: first was the price of the COVID fighting drug remdesivir. At $2,000 per patient, a total of $1.5 million was spent on remdesivir alone at Northern. Last year that was 25% of the entire drug budget for the hospital.

Secondly, the average age of these patients is higher, and because primary and preventative care has often been delayed during the pandemic the patients are presenting will more complicated illnesses. These patients’ visits tend to be longer and may require long stays on a ventilator, costs that cannot be eliminated.

Staffing has been a challenge across all sectors during the pandemic, but the sheer magnitude of those recently due to the new variant has been remarkable. The hospital is not immune to these, but Lumsden pointed out some positive news, “Programs we started a few years ago are paying off – we have employees now we may not have had otherwise.”

People centered goals

One of the notable Smart Goals for the hospital is simply titled “people.” Lumsden said he wants to improve the hospital’s engagement with public school system and colleges with tuition assistance programs and scholarship programs. The question he asks: “How do we grow our own? How do we create a pipeline for people to stay here and work in healthcare at Northern?”

In 2018 Northern Regional spent $10,000 on tuition assistance, and this past year that number had risen to $275,000 on employee education assistance. A little under ten percent of the workforce is in education assistance programs and pursuing a degree or certification to further their career in healthcare.

With the vast majority of employees coming from this community, he wants the emphasis to be, “How do we capture young and older students, people from this community, and keep them here and keep them in healthcare.”

Fostering the next generation of homegrown talent would be ideal to the hospital as they continue to evolve and try to keep their client base in town. The migration of patients from Surry County to Forsyth County, Winston-Salem specifically, is an area for improvement and one in which Northern is already making improvement, a 5% growth in market share was cited.

Keep it local

Opening the Northern Regional Urgent Care center in 2020 was a big part of the equation for having more local options and has “taken some of the pressure off the ER.” The urgent care has outpaced the 40 daily patients it was anticipated to manage.

The necessity of having care options cannot be overstated, and Lumsden said one need only to look to our north to see why. “I recognize that we serve more that Mount Airy, we serve more than Surry County. We serve a four to five county area.

“One highest market share market share area isn’t even in North Carolina. Its Virginia: Patrick County, Carroll County, and Galax. By percentages, our highest market share is in southwest Virginia. That tells you how important when a hospital like in Stuart closes how it impacts the community. The troubles that Galax is having now, it’s not good, many of those patients are moving south for care.”

With over one thousand employees, a payroll of $55 million annually, 100 doctors with 45 of those being employed by Northern Regional Hospital directly, Lumsden has made the diagnosis, “Let’s keep and treat who we can at Northern, and not send them away.”