‘Normal’ WPAQ birthday concert planned

Array of bands to perform Saturday night

The Slate Mountain Ramblers, shown performing at a previous WPAQ birthday concert, will again take the stage at the Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall for this year’s celebration along with other groups.

COVID-19 has done its best to undermine all facets of American life, but it hasn’t tuned out old-time and bluegrass music that has been around for generations and will outlast any pandemic.

This is evident with a 74th birthday celebration being observed this week and also the entity it is honoring — radio station WPAQ in Mount Airy — which will include a free concert this Saturday evening downtown featuring five groups.

That occasion will mark a return to normalcy after a virtual event last year.

The local radio station first hit the airwaves on Feb. 2, 1948 and continues to play a profound role in preserving the traditional music rooted in this region. WPAQ’s longevity has been regaled with a yearly musical extravaganza at the Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall on North Main Street.

“For many years this has been an annual event to celebrate the ‘Voice of the Blue Ridge,’” Jennie Lowry of WPAQ mentioned in reference to the station’s status among fans of mountain music.

At this time in 2021 as the coronavirus raged and public gatherings were curtailed, organizers had to rethink the logistics surrounding the concert in the auditorium of the theater typically drawing huge crowds. Yet the show still went on in a sense.

“Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was an on-air compilation of past concerts,” recalled Lowry, who is known by many as the host of a weekly “Merry-Go-Round” show broadcast live over WPAQ.

The program’s origin coincides with that of the station in 1948 and is the second-longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation, behind only “The Grand Ole Opry.”

Although a semblance of the free annual entertainment event managed to take shape last year despite the pandemic, Lowry says organizers are welcoming a return to a full night of bluegrass and old-time performances.

“The staff of the station is really looking forward to a live in-person event this weekend.”

Full-fledged concert

Saturday night’s concert, for which the festivities are to kick off at at 5:30 p.m., will feature five of the most favorite traditional acts in the area.

The talent list includes The Goodfellers, The Country Boys, The Slate Mountain Ramblers, The Nunn Brothers and Harrison Ridge.

Lowry stressed that admission to the concert will be free, with concessions available.

WPAQ, Mount Airy’s first radio station, was founded by the late Ralph Epperson, a native of Patrick County, Virginia, using bricks and locally crafted beams.

Epperson, who died in 2006, sought to provide a “stage” for local musicians and promoting the area’s talent.

In the Internet era, the station on Springs Road has been able to expand its traditional musical programming reach to new audiences outside the regional listening area through daily live streaming.

WPAQ now is co-owned by Epperson’s son Kelly and the latter’s wife Jennifer, with Kelly Epperson serving as general manager.

“Many things have changed since Ralph Epperson first signed WPAQ on the air back in 1948, but the music remains the same,” Lowry added. “WPAQ still features and promotes local and regional acts on its daily programming.”

