Cedar Ridge Elementary holds blood drive

February 2, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Bristol Holder, Ila Edwards, Charlee Moser, Carter Swift, Miles Minton, Adi McCrary, and Daisy White pose for a photo between passing out snacks to blood donors at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. (Submitted photo)

Cedar Ridge Elementary School partnered up with the American Red Cross and hosted the school’s annual blood drive recently.

”Our team of Student Ambassadors helped pass out snacks and show donors where to go, during the event,” school officials said. “We were able to collect 27 viable pints during (the) event