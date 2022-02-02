Police reports

A public hearing is scheduled this week on proposed changes to Mount Airy’s zoning regulations regarding rooming houses, which was triggered by neighborhood concerns about such an establishment operating on West Church Street.

Residents of that area located a few block blocks from the downtown first approached the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last fall to voice displeasure about transients living in a house at 204 W. Church St. for which no permit had been issued.

This has led to proposed rules changes that will be the subject of the hearing during a meeting of the commissioners which begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

The residents complained during a public forum about problems allegedly occurring among the short-term occupants renting rooms by the month from places all over the U.S. — based on license tags of vehicles there. Neighbors said they constantly were “coming and going,” and generating much activity by police, prompting safety concerns.

That area is zoned R-6 (General Residential) and primarily composed of single-family dwellings. And while apartments are located there, those registering concerns indicated that they were specifically opposed to a boarding house for transients.

Further concerns surfaced at another meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on Dec. 16, when Sue Stanish of West Church Street said during a public forum that a new issue had arisen regarding the house in question.

City Planning Director Andy Goodall had said earlier that the owner of the house abandoned plans to use it as a rooming house — including not seeking a required permit — because of strict building codes governing such establishments.

However, Stanish said she had seen the West Church Street location posted on Craigslist — a classified advertising website for housing, jobs and buying/selling items — offering rooms there for $125.

The resident said she is troubled by the prospects of transient housing.

“I am concerned that it will affect our neighborhood due to the traffic it would invite,” Stanish said.

She also wondered how many rooming houses now exist in Mount Airy, who owns them, if they are required to have business licenses and if there is a process for collecting occupancy taxes among them as required for other lodging establishments.

Proposed changes

On the heels of neighborhood unrest, city planning personnel have crafted proposed amendments to local regulations to better define and manage rooming houses in town, which citizens can weigh in on during Thursday night’s public hearing.

The commissioners will vote on those suggested changes later in the meeting after the hearing, which is required before the city zoning ordinance can be altered.

One key difference between what’s proposed and existing regulations involves removing the term boarding/rooming house in the rules as now written and replacing it with rooming house alone — separated into transient and non-transient facilities.

This would address the West Church Street residents’ concerns about transient ones.

Transient facilities would be allowed only in R-4 (Office-Residential) zones with a special-use permit, based on city government documents, with greater leeway proposed for the non-transient variety.

Wording that has allowed boarding/rooming houses in the R-20 (Single-Family Residential), R-6 (General Residential) and R-4 (Office-Residential) zoning districts was stricken for purposes of the amendment package.

A transient rooming house is defined as any single dwelling unit containing no more than five guest rooms and limited to that number of people where rent is paid, with transient specified as less than 30 days.

Such a facility would have to meet city minimum housing and state building codes before a certificate to operate was issued.

The proposed amendments also call for a house to be overseen by a resident manager.

One parking space would be required for each guest room and one for the manager, located at the side or rear of the structure.

Other hearings

Two other public hearings are slated for Thursday night’s meeting, both pertaining to the requested closings of two unopened streets.

Local businessman Tom Webb has asked that an unopened street off North Andy Griffith Parkway — which basically only exists on paper and is only about 800 long — be closed.

In the other matter, Joseph Phillips is seeking to have an unopened street off East Haymore Street closed, which is less than 300 feet long and is adjacent to property he owns there. Though known as “Haynes Street,” it never has actually been constructed, opened for use or actually used, according to city government documents.

Neither of the two streets has been accepted for maintenance by the city or N.C. Department of Transportation.

Generally, street-closing requests are initiated to allow neighboring property owners right of way or other access to sites which would not be possible if the street status is in place.

All neighboring property owners near the two sites eyed for closing have been notified about the requests and the public hearings by certified mail.

The hearing allows interested parties to make comments if they think a closing would be detrimental to the public or the property rights of any individual.

Council members also are expected to vote on the closings Thursday night.