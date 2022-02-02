Police reports

• An Elkin woman was charged with driving while impaired last Saturday after a traffic collision in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Officers encountered Heather Leann White, 32, of 120 Dawson Trail, in the area of Willow and Orchard streets in reference to that incident, with the investigation leading to White also being charged with driving while licensed revoked.

The accident resulted in White receiving treatment at Northern Regional Hospital, where blood was drawn to establish her alleged impairment. She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 28.

• Belk in Mayberry Mall was the scene of a larceny last Wednesday, when a Tommy Hilfiger jacket, gray in color, and two pairs of True Craft pants — merchandise valued at $150 altogether — were stolen from the department store by an unknown suspect.

• A theft occurred at Dollar General on South Main Street last Wednesday, when 25-ounce containers of Bud Ice beer and Twix snack pack candy bars were taken from the store by an apparently known individual. The incident was still under investigation at last report.

• A break-in was discovered on Jan. 24 at Hutchens Laundry and Cleaners on Spring Street, where property valued at $1,700 was stolen after access was gained through a rear door.

Included were a Hewlett-Packard 15-inch laptop computer, gray in color, along with two flat-screen television sets, miscellaneous 18-volt power tools, electrical supplies and a battery.

• An elderly city resident was reported to have been the victim of a first-degree burglary and common-law robbery on Jan. 22. It involved an individual apparently known to the victim, Henry Ford Carter, 88, forcibly entering Carter’s apartment in the 500 block of Worth Street and taking an undisclosed sum of money.