County passes financial checkup

With increased revenue streams, and expenditures “holding the line,” Keever reported to the commissioners the fund balance has grown $7 million dollars in one year. The blue line shows total fund balance, and the gray line shows fund balance available for appropriation.
Travis Keever of Gould Killian CPA Group, P.A., reported to the Surry County Board of Commissioners via Zoom on the findings of the county audit.
When the Surry County Commissioners received the county’s economic report card at their meeting last week, they made sure to put it right on the refrigerator door. With revenues up and a growing general fund, the healthy report on the county’s finances warmed the commissioners.
Travis Keever delivered the financial report to the board, while it was his first year leading the audit of Surry County Gould Killian CPA Group, P.A. have been performing the service for several years. He offered thanks to the county and the various departments he needed to work with to bring the audit to a successful conclusion.
First on the menu was a review of the county’s financial statements and disclosures. The audit team issued an unmodified opinion on the county financial statement, meaning they found the financial statements to have been presented fairly and in compliance with accepted accounting principles. “This is of course what everybody wants to have when they have an audit.”
The next component of the audit reviewed the internal controls over financial reporting as well as compliance with key laws and regulations. While not a full internal control audit, the auditors were testing “those controls that are most impactful to the numbers on the financial statement,” he said.
There are many ways in which the audit team was investigating these internal spending controls. Keever made a detailed description of areas for inspection, “we conduct interviews, review processes in place, and observe transactions as they occur. We review examples of cash disbursements, and ensure proper authority was given, and that budgetary authority existed.”
They also view a sample of employee payroll to make sure the rates of pay are right, are for the right number of hours, and that a supervisor approved those hours. No problems were found in this report either, “We did not notice any material weaknesses in internal controls. We noted zero instances of reportable non-compliance with laws and regulations. So, that’s as good as report as we can give on that one under the audit’s standards.”
Compliance with federal and state grant awards was the topic of the third report. The auditors tested key grant provisions and compliance requirements and eligibility requirements for some of the larger federal and state funding sources for the county. This year the audit checked on the Medicaid program, as the board was told is done every year due to the size of the programs.
This year the audit also tested the state aid at to the airport, funding from the CARES act and funding from state Department of Environmental Quality clean water agreements. “Through this testing we found that the county complied with all significant compliance requirements and eligibility rules related to the grants.”
Finally, the audit looked into internal controls over compliance, that is to say how do the agencies police themselves to make sure they are complying? Keever used Medicaid as his example, “The review of internal control over compliance, which is primarily looking at things like, take Medicaid for example, making sure that the Medicaid supervisors are reviewing files accordingly, and any corrections are getting made in a timely manner, things like that. We noted no material weakness in those controls over compliance.”
The board was then walked through the financials for the county and shown how country revenues had increased from 2020 to 2021, while the county “held the line on expenditures.” This led to a $7 million net gain in one year to the county’s fund balance.
Keever told the commissioners the state pays close attention to funds on hand versus appropriations. The state would like governments to have 8% of their annual expenditure budget available as funds on hand, he noted Surry County is carrying a balance closer to 50%.
The property tax rate has stayed the same, but the audit shows that the amount of taxes collected still goes up every year due to organic nature of a growing tax base. The report pointed out Surry’s high tax collection percentage is “on the high end of county’s we work with.”
The summary was a positive one and when Commissioner Van Tucker asked for a comparison of Surry’s report to similarly sized communities, Keever gave the best answer he could, “The opinions that we gave are the highest level that we can give under the audit standards, and we didn’t have any findings. By rule that’s about all I can say, but read into that what you will – there’s nothing I can say any better about the shape the county is in.”