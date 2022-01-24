Foundation awards $18k to Mount Airy teachers

January 24, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The Zach Smith Fund of The Winston-Salem Foundation recently announced that $18,452.50 was granted to six Mount Airy teachers in December to support teacher-originated activities in the classroom.

Among those are:

– Candice Fenton-Haynes, Jones Intermediate School – $4,452 to support student iPad pencils for individualized learning;

– Dora Mitchell, Millennium Charter Academy – $1,000 to support a Fiber Arts class;

– Elizabeth Barrios, Tharrington Primary School – $3,000 to support Spanish language reading materials;

– Jennifer Jones, Mount Airy High School – $1,355 to support Masterclass access for student enrichment;

– Jodi Wilmoth, Jones Intermediate School – $ 4,645.50 to support a paperless, eco-friendly, innovative classroom with equipment and furniture upgrades;

– Polly Long, Mount Airy High School – $4,000 to support the Blue Bear Bus mobile classroom project.

The Zach Smith Fund was created in 2009 with gifts made in memory of Zach Smith from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation, and his family and friends. The fund provides grant awards annually to educators in Mount Airy.

For additional information, visit wsfoundation.org/teacher-grants.