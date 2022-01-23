Chamber selects chair, 4 new board members

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce recently completed its nomination and election process for the 2022 Board of Directors.

Elected to serve as the 2022 Chair of the Board is Connie Hamlin, with RidgeCrest Senior Living Community in Mount Airy. Hamlin will lead the executive committee of officers that include:

• Dr. Candace Holder (Surry Community College) who will serve as chair elect/chair 2023

• Clay Nowlin, (CPA with Aprio, LLC) who will serve as treasurer;

• Chris Lumsden (Northern Regional Hospital) who will serve as immediate past chair;

• Randy Collins who will serve as president and CEO.

In addition, four new members of the chamber board were elected and include:

• Richie Parker, Surry Communications.

• Fred Steele, Frontier Natural Gas

• Bill Wixon, Leonard Buildings & Truck Accessories

• Matthew Wooten, Wayne Farms

The chamber board is comprised of 25 business and community leaders, who are elected to serve three-year rotating terms. The new board members were approved by the chamber board and officially took office on Jan. 1. The full board will be sworn in at the Chamber Annual Meeting on Jan. 27 at Cross Creek Country Club.

The chamber is a private, non-profit business organization (501c6), chartered in 1959. Today, the chamber has 609 business members and serves Surry County, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, Elkin, Dobson and surrounding counties. More information on the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce can be found at www.mtairyncchamber.org.