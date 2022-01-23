Hometown Revitalization Grant Winners Selected

“After our success in supporting the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, which was the model for this program, we knew that a series of targeted grants could do wonders to help North Carolina businesses and storefronts recover,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president.
The winners of the Surry County Hometown Revitalization Grant have been selected from a bounty of applications submitted by businesses across Surry County. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees were asked to make a submission detailing how they had pivoted their business plans due to the pandemic.
The Duke Energy Foundation aimed to assist local small businesses via targeted microgrants. Submissions were received from a wide range of business types including restaurants, retail operations, service industries, and small manufacturers. The Duke Energy Foundation made local grants totaling $750,000 across the state to help businesses, this was a 50% increase from the previous year.
“We were astounded by the number and quality of the applications, so we decided to increase the foundation’s commitment and help even more communities bounce back,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president.
“The grant program will help offset costs our businesses have incurred in modifying their day-to-day operations to stay open and provide much needed services for our communities,” said Todd Tucker of the Surry County Economic Development Foundation.
Twenty winners were selected and will each receive a $1,250 award from the $25,000 total grant amount from the Duke Energy Foundation. This grant can be used to help pay for expenses related to the challenges presented from the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Small businesses made changes in operations to reopen, stay open, or find new ways to keep customers and staff safe.
“Many Surry County small businesses continue to face challenges as we make our way through this pandemic,” Tucker said of the squeeze small businesses have felt. “We had many qualified applicants who applied for the grant. I wish we had more money to distribute to our small businesses here in Surry County.”
When asked how the program will benefit Surry County businesses, Leslie Schlender, the Town of Elkin’s economic development director explained, “There were a number of quality of applications that had to be considered for Elkin, Pilot Mountain, Dobson, Mount Airy, and Surry County. The Hometown Revitalization Grant program will support businesses in Elkin that were selected, and the funds will be used toward improvements and expansion needs helping our companies bounce back and meet the challenges of the pandemic.”
“I would like to thank Duke Energy for the Hometown Grant Program and kudos to the SCEDP for the application process. These funds will help so many businesses impacted by the pandemic.” said Randy Collins, president of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.
Mark Harden, the director of the Surry Community College Small Business Center said, “The Surry Community College Small Business Center would like to recognize and praise the Surry County Economic Development Foundation for joining with Duke Energy to provide grant funds to small businesses throughout Surry County. These grant funds help local businesses to pivot and overcome COVID related challenges. Small local businesses are so important to our communities. They offer local jobs, products, services and tax revenue. Congratulations to all recipients.”
Mark Harden was one of the ten selection committee members who helped with the grant selection process. Every community in Surry County had representation in this process, and small businesses from all over Surry County were selected to receive the grant funds.
The Surry County Hometown Revitalization Grant was a one-time grant that was awarded by the Duke Energy Foundation to help small businesses with challenges associated with operating during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Not eligible for inclusion in the grant program were payroll, rent or utilities. However, small business support for storefront beautification projects were taken into consideration. The program application details said, “COVID-19 recovery projects will be prioritized.”
The Surry County Economic Development Partnership along with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, and local communities marketed the program and had encouraged applications through the end of the year.
Duke Energy Hometown Grant Award Winners were:
• Central Accounting • Tri-County Insurance • Little Italy • Yadkin Valley General Store • Southern Eats (Southern on Main) • Greenhouse Towers • Stanley Heating & Air Conditioning • Haze Gray Vineyards • Yadkin Valley Cabinet Company • Cabeland Farm • Cousin Gary’s Family Restaurant • Blue Mountain Herbs • Yadkin Valley Tea Trade • ShuCru Cleaning Services • State of Graze • Creative Designs • Paradise Games • Industrial Fire and Safety • Mayberry Takeout
