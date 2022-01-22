Spencer’s consultant joining city planning board

A local resident who has played a key role in recent redevelopment efforts for the former Spencer’s textile complex now has the opportunity to serve in additional capacities with the Mount Airy Planning Board.

Bryan Grote was appointed by the city commissioners Thursday night to an unexpired term on the planning group, an advisory board to the commissioners on growth-related matters such as rezoning and annexation requests.

Grote is replacing Jim Cavallo on the nine-member Mount Airy Planning Board. Cavallo has resigned, with Grote approved Thursday night to fill his unexpired term that ends on Oct. 31 of this year. Grote will be eligible for reappointment when that period ends.

He expressed interest in joining the planning group, citing his work as a volunteer adviser to the city government on efforts that have included trying to find new uses for the city-owned Spencer’s industrial site downtown.

As a member of the governing board of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc., Grote — who is considered a local financial expert — spearheaded an RFP (request for proposal) initiative in 2020. It led to plans for a hotel to be developed in the Sparger Building once used for Spencer’s operations.

“I have enjoyed this work, which gave me a greater understanding of the city’s situation,” Grote stated regarding such economic-development efforts he has been involved with in recent years. “It also has made me aware of the critical role of the local planning process and the regulations that guide economic development.”

Grote, who grew up in Winston-Salem, is a principal and co-founder of Mercator Advisors, LLC, a registered financial advisory firm that provides consulting services for transportation infrastructure projects and capital programs. He works with state and local governments on behalf of Mercator.

“I believe my professional background and recent volunteer work may bring a useful perspective to the table,” Grote added regarding his upcoming service with the Mount Airy Planning Board.

In turn he believes this will “advance my understanding of the planning process that is essential for good government and a healthy community.”

Grote says he is prepared to devote the time and attention needed to be an effective member of the board.

He holds a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota and an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

