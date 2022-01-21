Police reports

January 20, 2022 Thomas Joyce

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed with no bond allowed on charges of interfering with an emergency communication and assault, according to city police reports.

Tkwon Devon Gary, 28, of 619-A Creed St., was arrested last Saturday after allegedly assaulting Alisha Antoinette Hughes during a domestic altercation at that residence and destroying her cell phone when she tried to dial 911.

While Gary is accused of assault on a female, police records also state that Hughes assaulted Gary by pushing him, but list no charges against her. Gary is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 14.

• The Sheetz convenience store on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny Saturday, when beer valued at $27 — an 18-pack of Busch Light and an eight-pack of Bud Lite Platinum — were taken by an unknown suspect.

• Sidnie Tane Carter, 30, of Eleanor Avenue, was charged with littering Saturday after he allegedly threw a Bojangles cup onto the roadway at the police station while a passenger in a 2008 Jeep Liberty.

No court date was given for the case.