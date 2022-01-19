Chris Bevin joins Nester Hosiery executive team

An individual with many years of experience in sock manufacturing and retail sales has joined Nester Hosiery in Mount Airy, where he is occupying a key position tied to its growth plans.
Chris Bevin is now the senior vice president of brands and licenses for the local company that is a leading U.S. manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and the parent of Farm to Feet socks.
The addition of Bevin to its executive team is part of ambitious plans by Nester Hosiery, according to a company official.
“We are putting considerable resources behind each of our established business channels as we position ourselves for considerable growth in 2022 and beyond,” CEO Kelly Nester said in a statement.
“Adding Chris to our team is a big step in our strategic growth plan, as he brings a wealth of industry and brand-building expertise.”
Bevin has 30 years of industry experience in manufacturing and retail sides of the business.
He joined Balega in 2005 and helped establish that brand as a leader in the performance sock category, and ultimately was president of the business from 2009 through 2015.
Bevin transitioned to Implus when it acquired Balega in 2015 and went on to oversee independent retail sales for multiple Implus brands.
Nester Hosiery branded and licensed product areas will report to Bevin, including the Ariat, Keen Footwear and Woolrich licensed brands and Nester’s Farm to Feet label.
He is excited about joining the locally based operation.
“The team they have in place, together with its production and operational expertise, has Farm to Feet well positioned to be the premier wool sock brand and Nester Hosiery the go-to licensing partner for premium, performance brands,” Bevin said in a statement.
Nester Hosiery is considered a key manufacturer in the outdoor industry, operating state-of-the-art knitting, finishing and packaging equipment to make premium performance socks for leading outdoor brands and retailers as well as under its own Farm to Feet brand.
Customers tend to value the company’s superior manufacturing capabilities in producing innovative socks as well as its commitment to social and environmental responsibility, according to insiders.
The Farm to Feet brand of wool socks was launched in 2013, featuring an all-American recipe of U.S. materials reflecting an exclusively domestic supply chain, manufacturing operation and workers.