Police reports

January 15, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Officers responding to a recent suspicious-vehicle call at a convenience store wound up arresting a Jonesville man on felony drug and other charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Donovan Lance Morse, 25, was encountered by police at Circle K on West Pine Street on Jan. 5 and discovered to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County, which had been filed on Feb. 16, 2021.

Illegal drugs also were located during the investigation, leading to a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, being filed against Morse along with misdemeanor violations of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,300 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 7 appearance in District Court.

• Destiny Nicole Conner, 33, of 120 Dumont Lane, Pilot Mountain, was charged with concealment of merchandise Tuesday at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where she allegedly placed miscellaneous items with a total value of $47 in her pocketbook and passed the point of sale.

Included were Giovanni blackberry repairing shampoo, Silk body lotion, Gain laundry detergent and a $10 bag of burritos, items listed as recovered. The case is set for the Jan. 31 session of Surry District Court.

• An encounter with officers during a Jan. 9 civil disturbance at Soho Bar and Grill on Franklin Street led to an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of failure to return rental property being served on a Mount Airy man, Justin Lee George, 30, of 274 Atkins Lane.

It had been issued on Dec. 14 in Yadkin County. George is scheduled to be in District Court there on Feb. 8.

• Damage to city property totalling $840 was discovered on Jan. 7 at Riverside Park, where a granite bench and book drop-off box were destroyed by an unknown suspect.

Riverside Park has been the scene of other incidents recently in which restroom fixtures have been targeted, amounting to hundreds of dollars in damages.