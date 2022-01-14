Winter Storm Izzy latest updates

The National Weather Service updated their snowfall total projections this morning, and revised estimates down slightly.

The National Weather Service released this morning their projected onset map, they note it shows most likely time of winter precipitation onset (snow, sleet, freezing rain). Rain is not included here.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service updated ice accumulation forecast for Winter Storm Izzy, Sunday morning through Monday morning.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service Winter Storm Severity Index through 7 p.m. Sunday.

National Weather Service

As expected, with Winter Storm Izzy moving south through the plains forecasters are now more comfortable with making some early predictions.

This morning, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, issued updated guidance for Winter Storm Izzy. Izzy is expected to bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet and possibly ice starting late Saturday into early Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area through Monday morning. Their bulletin states, “Moderate to potentially heavy snow should fall along and west of the Blue Ridge, while the snow should mix with sleet and freezing rain during Sunday afternoon and evening. Significant impacts to travel are likely. Start preparing for winter weather.”

The Weather Service is now calling for 5 to 12 inches of snow and a possible ice accumulation of up to two tenths of an inch possible. They warn travel could be “very difficult to impossible.”

The Weather Service will continue to issue updates, and they can be found at: weather.gov/rnk