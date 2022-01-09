Police reports

January 8, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A man listed as homeless is facing charges of larceny and possession of stolen property stemming from an incident last Sunday at Dollar General on North Renfro Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Cody Levi Dalton, 28, admitted during an investigation that he had property stolen from the store in his bag, police records state. This included Dollar General auto tire plugs, Secret women’s deodorant, Clorox bleach spray and candy, among other merchandise, which was mostly recovered intact.

The case is calendared for the Feb. 7 session of Surry District Court.

• Ronald Lee Carter, 57, of 221 Eleanor Ave., was jailed on outstanding warrants for charges of hit and run/leaving the scene of a collision involving property damage and operating a vehicle without insurance after a Jan. 1 traffic stop on Westfield Road.

The warrants had been issued on Dec. 3 by Jason Vindich of the N.C. Highway Patrol. Carter was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond with a March 8 court date set.

• Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a larceny on Dec. 31, when an unknown suspect took items with total value of $42 from the store, including two large containers of Tide laundry detergent, a sirloin steak and Lipton tea.

• Jessica Lynn Barber, 28, of Tobaccoville, was arrested on a felony drug charge — possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver — after a Dec. 30 traffic stop in the area of East Pine Street and Riverside Drive.

Barber also is accused of three misdemeanors: simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The substances involved were not specified.

The Tobaccoville woman was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and is slated for an appearance in District Court on Monday.

• Justin Harold McConkey, 32, of Walnut Cove, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond after being encountered by city officers during a Dec. 29 traffic stop on Hamburg Street.

McConkey was the subject of two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County which had been filed on Nov. 2. He was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the traffic stop.

The Walnut Cove man is scheduled to be in District Court on Monday.