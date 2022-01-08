Shoals Elementary names Leaders of the Month

<p>Cameron Sees, kindergarten</p>

<p>Grayson Withers, kindergarten</p>

<p>Leah Grace Tedder, first grade</p>

<p>Carson Marion, first grade</p>

<p>Paislee Epperson, first grade</p>

<p>Bayleigh Zachary, second grade</p>

<p>Aubrey Davis, second grade</p>

<p>Zane Tolbert, second grade</p>

<p>Sam Atkins, third grade</p>

<p>Lily Sawyers, third grade</p>

<p>Shayn Perkosky, third grade</p>

<p>Avery Phillips, fourth grade</p>

<p>Gemma Kreeger, fourth grade</p>

<p>Hadley Bingman, fifth grade</p>

<p>Dayzee Hutchens, fifth grade</p>

Shoals Elementary School recently named its December leaders of the month.

“These students demonstrate leadership qualities in class as well as outside the classroom,” the school said of the students selected. They are pictured here in individual photographs because of COVID-19 social distancing rules.