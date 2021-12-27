Mount Airy High schools hold toy, food drives

December 27, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Mount Airy High School student body president Calissa Watson, junior class president Audrey Marion and senior class vice president Noah Khuri pose with some of the toys collected during a toy drive at the school. (Submitted photo)

<p>English teacher Shelli Owens and School Resource Officer Garrett Chamberlain were dressed as elves to visit students at Mount Airy High School. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Student Government Association at Mount Airy High School hosted its third annual Holiday Toy Drive from Nov. 1- Dec. 17. The donations were collected at decorated Toy Drive boxes around the school and during home football and basketball games.

More toys were collected this year than ever before.

“Student Government decided to hold a toy drive this year to help those less fortunate in our community,” said student body president Calissa Watson. “There are many kids who may not receive Christmas presents this year and as students, we can help create smiles and joy on Christmas morning. The toy drive allows students to be a part of something bigger than themselves, and it is a blessing knowing that you will impact countless children this Christmas season.”

In addition to toys, the Student Government Association was busy collecting canned food as well. The food drive was for students in need, as well as for the Mount Airy High School community outreach program led by Polly Long. SGA leaders had the idea to incentivize the food drive and give the students a chance to “vote” with cans of food to see a particular staff member dress up as a Christmas elf.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, students were rewarded with a visit from School Resource Officer Garrett Chamberlain and English teacher Shelli Owens, dressed as elves. Noah Khuri, senior class vice president, said, “Our community does so much to support everything that Mount Airy High School has to offer its students; this food drive is the very least we can do to give back to the community.”