Farm Bureau marks milestone with employee

December 26, 2021

Pictured, from left, are Sally Bryant-Whitaker, Laura Sumner, and Lance Leftwich, of NC Farm Bureau. Sumner just marked five years with the local office. (Submitted photo)

N.C Farm Bureau is celebrating a milestone anniversary with one of its employees.

“We would like to congratulate Laura Sumner for being with the Surry County office for five years,” the company said last week. “Laura is not a newcomer to Farm Bureau by any means as she has been with the company for 13 years. We are very proud to have her as a Surry County North Carolina Farm Bureau associate agent.

“We at N.C Farm Bureau are very proud of our Surry County staff. With a combined 49 years’ experience, Lance Leftwich, Sally Bryant-Whitaker and Laura Sumner strive to bring you the very best in customer service for your home, car, life and health insurance needs. In addition, they can help you with auto and equipment loans along with help with credit cards,” the company said.