City teacher among finalists for statewide award

December 25, 2021 John Peters II News 0

A first-year Mount Airy teacher is among 27 teachers from across North Carolina who have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.

One of the finalists will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented Feb. 17 at the Bardo Center on Western Carolina University campus.

Candice Fenton-Haynes, who teaches at Jones Intermediate School in the city, is among those finalists.

NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said the 27 teachers have all gotten off to a strong start as educators and that their schools and students are the real winners.

“Public school educators across our state work hard every day to make an impact on the lives of North Carolina students,” Womble said. “Taking time to honor excellent beginning educators across our state through the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work they do every day.

“Congratulations to these finalists and the school districts they represent. We look forward to having them with us for a week of professional development and a special night to honor the teaching profession.”

NCCAT provides professional development for educators from across North Carolina. With its main campus in Cullowhee and a second campus on Ocracoke Island, NCCAT offers programs and seminars designed to provide North Carolina teachers activities structured to develop renewed enthusiasm for teaching. The focus of NCCAT is year-round series of residential programs that incorporate the N. C. Standard Course of Study, which defines what students are expected to know and be able to do by the end of each school year or course.