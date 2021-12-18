Joyce attends women advisors summit

December 18, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Joyce

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Tammy Joyce of Mount Airy attended Barron’s 2021 Top Women Advisors Summit held virtually Dec. 7-11. This is the eighth time Joyce has taken part in the invitation-only event.

The conference gathers some of the nation’s most accomplished women in wealth management to discuss their practices and portfolios and enables them to network with their peers and discuss challenges and opportunities.

“The summit was an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I have this chance to learn from my industry peers,” said Joyce. “I am excited to incorporate what I learned into my practice and the service I provide for my clients.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care.