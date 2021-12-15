Police reports

• The investigation of a theft at Dollar General on North Renfro Street led to a homeless man being jailed Saturday under a $50,000 secured bond, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

That encounter with Kyle William Gwyn, 41, listed as a homeless Virginia resident, resulted in the discovery that Gwyn’s name had been entered into a national crime database as being wanted in Patrick County on an unspecified matter.

He subsequently was arrested as a fugitive from justice in addition to being charged with larceny at Dollar General, with the merchandise allegedly stolen from the store not identified in police records. Gwyn was scheduled to be in court today in Dobson.

• Police learned last Thursday that Cloud Zone Smoke and Vape, a business on North Renfro Street, had been victimized by a theft. It involved six containers of MIT 45 vape liquid, valued at $612, being stolen by an unknown suspect.

• Jesse Paul Hensley, 31, of 928 N. South St., was charged with two felonies, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, on Dec. 1.

This stemmed from the theft of a 1996 Ford Explorer owned by Nathaniel Kyle Sawyers of McBride Road, which was discovered on Nov. 15 to have been stolen from a Woodland Drive location while secured at the time.

Hensley was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 18 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A traffic stop in the 500 block of Riverside Drive on Nov. 24 resulted in two men being arrested on felony drug violations involving methamphetamine.

Danny Jay McCraw, 62, of 143 E. Crosswinds Court, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, while Michael Dean Myers, 44, of 1220 Banley St., is accused of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony.

Both also were charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. McCraw was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond, while Myers was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. The two are scheduled to be in District Court on Jan. 31.