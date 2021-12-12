Police reports

December 11, 2021 Thomas Joyce

• A Mount Airy man found sleeping in a driveway ended up behind bars under a $50,000 secured bond due to being a fugitive from justice wanted in a neighboring state, according to city police reports.

Victor Shaun Hawks, 36, listed as homeless, was encountered by officers last Sunday who were responding to a suspicious-person call on Banner Street, where he was lying in the driveway of a residence.

Hawks was discovered to be wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter, leading to his incarceration at the Surry County Jail. He is facing a Dec. 20 appearance in District Court in Dobson.

• A firearm was stolen Wednesday from a vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala owned by Robert Earl Barr which was unsecured when entered at Barr’s home in the 1700 block of Fancy Gap Road.

The SCCY-brand CPX-2 9mm handgun taken, valued at $200, is orange in color.

• Kendall Shane Ziglar, 34, of 237 Jones School Road, was jailed Wednesday without privilege of bond on charges of breaking and entering and a domestic violence protective order violation.

Ziglar allegedly broke a window to gain entry to the home of Mary Ziglar, 61, whose relationship to the accused was not specified in police records. This occurred while the protective order was active against Kendall Shane Ziglar, who was granted no bond due to the charges being domestic in nature.

He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Monday. Ziglar had been charged with an earlier protective order violation on Dec. 2 involving the same victim and location and also was was jailed without bond. He is slated for a Jan. 31 court appearance on that matter.

• Tyler John Taylor, 27, of 136 West End Drive, was arrested on charges of larceny from a merchant, a felony, and misdemeanor offenses of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and shoplifting/concealing merchandise after a Nov. 29 incident at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street.

Taylor was encountered by officers conducting a welfare check in a fitting room there and was found to have concealed merchandise valued at $159 in addition to removing a security device from a Carhartt coat, based on police records, which state that restitution is owed in the case.

He allegedly attempted to resist arrest by stiffening his arms and refusing to comply with police orders. Taylor was held in the county jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is slated for a Feb. 21 District Court appearance.

• Dollar General on North Renfro Street was the scene of a larceny on Nov. 26, when razors and deodorant were taken by a known suspect, who apparently was not charged in the immediate aftermath of the incident.