Early College hosts food collection project

December 8, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Isaac Libbert rucking to the Dobson Food Pantry. (Submitted photo)

Willow Lawson packing her backpack. (Submitted photo)

Christopher Hernandez-Carrillo, Henry Seipel-Parks, Isaac Libbert waiting to stock items at the Dobson Food Pantry. (Submitted photo)

Surry Early College Interact and Run-Ruck Club members walking back to school after dropping off 411 pounds of food at the Dobson Food Pantry. (Submitted photo)

One of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundation, recently partnered with Surry Early College and hosted a food collection drive for the community.

Students in the Surry Early College High School Interact Club and Run-Ruck Club collected non-perishable food items to donate to the Dobson Food Pantry. Homerooms competed to see how many pounds of food they could collect. Each week, Interact student volunteers weighed the food and kept a tally of all donations. At the end, club members sorted and loaded backpacks with all food donations and students in the Run-Ruck Club carried the food two miles in their backpacks to the local food pantry and to restock the shelves in time for the beginning of the holiday season.

The students collected 411 pounds of food to donate.

Operation Legacy Service Projects brings together veterans, families of fallen heroes, and foundation supporters through local service projects. During Operation Legacy, the Travis Manion Foundation unites communities through a common cause, with volunteers living the “If Not Me, Then Who…” ethos and leading a movement of character, leadership, and selfless service while honoring the sacrifice of our nation’s fallen heroes.