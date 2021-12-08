Police reports

The Surry County Board of Commissioners held its last regularly scheduled meeting of the year on Monday, and it was the changing of the guard as they elected new officers. Commissioner Bill Goins moved over to the chairman’s seat with Commissioner Eddie Harris elected by the board to serve as the vice chairman.

As is the practice of this board, there is a set rotation schedule for the officers in which a person who has not chaired is elected to the chair, and the person longest removed from the chair is elected the vice chair.

The rotating format allows for greater transparency according to Commissioner Van Tucker and eliminates the appearance that any small faction on the board is running things. Rotation of officers allows for more and better ideas, he said, as well as new voices on committees.

Having a county board that operates in the open is a great benefit to the citizens of this county as these officials are overseeing a large annual budget approaching $80 million.

Outgoing Chair Mark Marion thanked the board, and the county staff for their hard work during his tenure. After a brief break in the meeting for name placards to be moved and photos be taken, the Board of Commissioners took their seats with Chairman Bill Goins presiding.

In other Board of Commissioners news:

-A presentation was made to local Eagle Scouts to honor their having attained the highest rank in Scouting. An Eagle Scout himself, Chairman Goins took time to speak on the great honor of reaching Eagle noting that people take note of Eagle Scouts, and that title still means something.

While not all Eagle Scouts were able to attend the meeting, all are deserving of respect and the Board of Commissioners celebrated the accomplishments of: Garyn Bender, Nicholas Bryant, and Alexander Kaufhold. The Board of Commissioners also sent their congratulations and best wishes to Eagle Scouts Joshua Joyce, Ethan Faw, Chase Harris, Skylar Lawson, and Jacob Haywood.

-Joan Sherif, director of libraries for Northwestern Regional Library, spoke about the state of the library system. Sherif reported robust circulation numbers across the system, stating that while foot traffic may have been down that they were showing increased use of online resources.

Northwest Regional Library has 13 libraries under its umbrella, and across the system she reported book circulation rose 10%. “It’s always nice to see that. People say, ‘are people still reading?’ and I think the answer is yes.”

“Libraries are a vital as ever,” Sherif said. “They are an arm of education for all ages.” That is evidenced by the system using grant money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to purchase Chromebooks and hotspots to help make a small bridge over the digital divide. Chromebooks are stripped down tablet devices meant primarily for web-based services such as browsing and are without advanced processors for graphics or gaming.

Anna Nichols from Pilot Mountain joined in with Sherif to outline changes and improvements to the regional system such as Lowgap now having Saturday hours, or the makerspace in Pilot Mountain that has hosted business development events. “We are trying to find little niches that help in small ways, that become big things,” Nichols explained.

-Commissioner Tucker provided an update on his attempts to rehome a WWII memorial, an old school bell and athletics memorabilia from the old Westfield school location. He is in contact with local church groups trying to find the best place for these “near and dear” artifacts to reside.

-Commissioner Larry Johnson had specific questions about issues of importance that he would like to see brought back to the table. The issues surrounding the Jones School property are chief among his concerns, and County Manager Chris Knopf said the options for the board have been outlined and are not likely to change. Knopf said it is in the commissioners’ hands at this time.

“The issue is complicated and so broad,” Commissioner Harris said, that the board decided the Jones issue will require its own retreat meeting. “We need to give it a fair shake,” he said.

Commissioner Johnson also made inquiry into the participation of the county in PART, the regional transportation board managing the commuter bus lines. The board in previous meetings has been unsure that the ridership justifies further participation in PART, and Johnson has asked how Surry County can extricate itself from the agreement.

There is no clear path to remove one county from a multi-county agreement. County Attorney Ed Woltz asked for and got permission to speak to his counterpart the PART attorney Tom Terrell. “He will have the best feel for how to navigate this… even though it may not be highly desirable” to PART.

Johnson lastly asked when the Board of Commissioners could expect to take up American Rescue Plan funds. Knopf reported that he would feel comfortable bringing ARP spending back onto the table for discussion in January.

-County Manager Knopf alerted the commissioners that at their next meeting they would be taking up a vote on partial matching funds for an expansion of the Surry Rural Health Center on Highway 89. Dr. Challie Minton has made it known he will be seeking to expand, with Commissioner Marion agreeing that it is needed. “They are growing so fast; they’re bursting at the seams over there.”

In the evenings final business, Knopf made a funding request from the board to recoup some of the costs residents of Toast incurred clearing out a nuisance property. Several board members said they were aware of the trouble property just west of the old Franklin firehouse on Toast Road.

Commissioner Harris said Doug Hall of Surry County Code Management had identified this as one of the worst “problem properties.” Members of the community took it upon themselves to organize and get heavy equipment together to solve their ongoing blight. They removed 22.4 tons of debris from the property that had an ongoing problem with squatters.

The commissioners wanted to acknowledge the arduous work of the residents of Toast and voted unanimously to cover the tipping fee of $1,007.55 for the cost of dumping the waste. The grinch stayed away on this night as even the fiscally conservative Tucker voted with the board saying, “I think if we can get out of that mess for a thousand dollars, we’ll he happy to do it.”