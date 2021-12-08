Police reports

• A firearm was discovered stolen last Friday from a Mount Airy residence, according to city police reports.

This resulted from a break-in at the home of Wendy Gail Scott on Austin Drive, which was unsecured at the time. A Model 637 Smith and Wesson .38 Special pistol, gray in color, was stolen. It is valued at $520.

• Amanda Lee Messick, 39, of 212 Bluemont Road, was arrested last Wednesday on a felony drug charge, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

That case had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 15, when Messick also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was confined in the county jail under a $500 secured bond and slated to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 26.

• Catherine Tiffin Spainhour, 32, of 286 Brewster Lane, was charged with larceny and possessing stolen goods on Nov. 30 after an incident at a local Dollar General store, the address of which was not listed.

Spainhour admitted during an investigation that she had opened a package of a feminine hygiene product and stole one item from inside. She is scheduled to be in District Court next Monday.