Flat Rock Elementary receives new flag

November 29, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

In the top left photo, Ayden Gause is handing over the Flat Rock Elementary School’s old flag to Doug Joyner. Bottom left photo, Joyner is handing over the school’s new donated flag to Allen Almanza. Top right photo, Seria Pell and Katelyn Brown are raising the new flag while Joyner salutes. Bottom right photo, from left, Payton Doss, Katelyn Brown, Riley Hazelwood, Ayden Gause, Leah McCraw, Doug Joyner, Allen Almanza, and Wyatt O’ Neal pose for a photo. (Submitted pictures)

In light of Veterans Day on November 9, 2021,

Earlier this month, to help commemorate Veterans Day, Flat Rock Elementary School had an important visitor.

Doug Joyner, commander of the local American Legion, visited the school in order to retire the school’s American flag. After accepting the retired flag, he presented the school’s fifth grade flag team with a new one for the school.