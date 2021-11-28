Young fiddler wows open jam audience

November 28, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

Lena Nichols, 8, renders a fiddle tune during a performance at the Willis Gap Community Center Open Jam, also including, from left, Tommy Nichols on guitar, Ed Dalton on bass and fellow guitarist Melvin Easter.

ARARAT, Va. — One never knows who might show up at an impromptu jam session, which recently involved an appearance by an 8-year-old fiddler at the Willis Gap Community Center Open Jam.

Lena Nichols, granddaughter of Tommy Nichols, was featured at the event on Nov. 12. She regaled everyone with her rendition of the classic tune “Old Joe Clark” while joined by fellow musicians including Nichols, according to information from Mary Dellenback Hill, the center’s secretary.

The Willis Gap Community Center Open Jam dates to around 1995, when groups of musicians would meet regularly at a local home.

To accommodate everyone who wanted to play and listen to the music, the growing gathering subsequently was moved to the community center, located at 144 The Hollow Road in Ararat.

The open jam operates every Friday, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

A variety of music featuring acoustic instruments — including bluegrass, country and gospel — is played from 7 to 10 p.m. at the center, which is part of a “Crooked Road” program in Virginia.

The Crooked Road refers to the Virginia Heritage Music Trail, which encompasses various communities in Southwest Virginia that are helping to preserve the traditional genre through regular performance sites and in other ways.

In addition to the entertainment, food and beverages are offered during the weekly gatherings, including freshly made slaw and chili for hot dogs, chips, candy, popcorn, coffee, hot chocolate and bottled water.

The event offers “family friendly, Southern hospitality at its best,” in the words of Hill.