Fire raging on Pilot Mountain

November 27, 2021 John Peters II
Staff report

Flames were visible at nightfall from a fire at Pilot Mountain State Park. (Photo courtesy Wendy Wood)

Multiple area fire departments have been on the scene at Pilot Mountain for several hours Saturday evening fighting a wildfire that broke out there around 5 p.m.

According to multiple reports, calls came into the Surry County 911 center shortly after 5 o’clock reporting a fire. Smoke was visible for miles away from the mountain shortly before nightfall, and flames were visible for hours afterward. High winds are hampering firefighting efforts.

More information will be published as it becomes available.