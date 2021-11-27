SECU Foundation awards scholarships

November 27, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The State Employees Credit Union Foundation recently awarded scholarships to students Isabella Freeman, left, and Tynlee Jones. (Submitted photo)

The State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation recently awarded scholarships to two Surry Community College students.

The two students receiving the scholarships were Tynlee Grace Jones of Pilot Mountain and Isabella Rose Freeman of Dobson.

Tynlee Grace Jones is the daughter of Kim and Trooper Brent Jones of the N.C. Highway Patrol. She graduated from East Surry High School and is pursuing an associate in science with plans to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue a career as a physician assistant. Tynlee is a CNA and has had the opportunity to spend time working at Northern Regional Hospital.

Isabella Rose Freeman is the daughter of Christal and Israel Freeman. She graduated from Surry Central High School and is currently pursuing an associate in arts with plans to transfer to a four-year institution. She works as a lifeguard at the Dobson pool and Armfield Civic Center.

In light of the pandemic, the scholarship presentation was made during a private ceremony in the Presidential Suite at Surry Community College. Dr. David Shockley, president of SCC, and Andrea Simpson, director of financial aid and veterans affairs, presented certificates to both recipients.

The foundation established a major scholarship program to assist students in each of the 58 community colleges in the North Carolina Community College System. There are 116 two-year scholarships valued at up to $5,000 each. Each North Carolina community college receives scholarships for two of their students.