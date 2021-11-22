Book Smarts

The Mount Airy Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

***

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

The Tannery – Michael A. Almond (a local author)

Mercy – David Baldacci

The Last Shadow – Orson Scott Card

The Dark Hours – Michael Connelly

The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave

Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight – Janet Evanovich

Dark Tarot – Christine Feehan

Never – Ken Follett

The Joy and Light Bus Company – Alexander McCall-Smith

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead

Large Print Fiction

The Santa Suit – Mary Kay Andrews

The Ballad of Laurel Springs – Janet Beard

Yours Cheerfully – AJ Pearce

****

The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Bilingual storytime for children — listen to a story in English and Spanish); Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Preschool Storytime, birth to preschool.

***

Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

***

Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be on Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

***

Classic Movie Monday returns on the last Monday of the month with “I’ll Be Seeing You,” starring Ginger Rogers, Joseph Cotten and Shirley Temple.

***

The Community Book Club will meet the third Wednesday in December at 1 p.m. due to the Christmas holiday. At this meeting, we will have guest speakers, author Calvin Vaughn and editor Heather Elliot talking about their book, Life On MAin.

***

LACE — Romance Readers Book Club meets this Tuesday at 6 p.m. The book chosen for October is “Notorious” by Minerva Spencer. Copies are available at the desk.

***

Friends of the Library Annual Fall Book Sale – Come by Monday for the last day of the book sale. It’s grocery bag day. Fill a grocery bag for $2. Bags provided.

***

A handmade quilt has been donated to the Northwestern Regional Library system by Carol McDowell to use as a raffle prize. We and our sister libraries will be selling raffle tickets one for $1 or 6 for $5. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of eBooks for the region. Tickets are available now, you can come by the library to purchase the tickets and see a picture of the quilt. The drawing will be Nov. 24.

***

Come shop at the Scholastic Book Fair, Nov. 29 – Dec. 4. The fair will be open during regular library hours. There will be lots to choose from, for kids in preschool to middle school. Books make the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. Gift wrapping available upon request.

***

Cookies with Santa -Dec. 21 at 4 p.m., for stories and cookies with Santa. You can also have your picture taken with Santa.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/