Seeing a need andTrying to solve it

Veterans Day was once known as Armistice Day, and a speaker at an event Thursday in Mount Airy suggested that another name is appropriate for the holiday honoring America’s military personnel:

“It should be called ‘Gratitude Day,”’ said Tim Watson, the district attorney for Surry and Stokes counties, who explained that everyone in America owes a huge debt to those who’ve served since the Revolutionary War began nearly 250 years ago.

“While we can never pay that debt,” Watson added in reference to the many making sacrifices including the ultimate one, “we can say ‘thank you.’”

And that’s exactly what Watson and other members of the community at large did Thursday as Mount Airy held a full-fledged Veterans Day observance after holiday activities were greatly curtailed last year because of the pandemic.

The 2021 edition of the holiday began Thursday morning with a downtown parade and culminated with a patriotic program filled with color and pageantry at the Mount Airy War Memorial attended by a crowd estimated at more than 200 people.

It began at 11 a.m., signifying the time of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

Keeping freedom alive

Many former service members were in the audience Thursday, based on a show of hands to recognize those individuals, and another highlight was the presence of local students — who couldn’t attend in 2020 because of COVID restrictions.

They included the North Surry High School Air Force Junior ROTC unit and Greyhound Sounds chorale group. Those youths were joined by a large number of uniformed Boy Scouts who held flags at the war memorial and also walked in the parade along with the marching bands of Mount Airy and North Surry high schools.

While many facets of the community assembled for Thursday’s Veterans Day activities, a common bond was readily apparent: the importance of patriotism embodied by military members.

It’s because of their service over the years that Americans can enjoy freedom and pride in who they are, said another speaker Thursday — Mark Marion, the chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners — who believes this includes appreciating the flag.

“You have carried this flag all over the world,” Marion said to the veterans present. And everyone else should feel free to do that, also, he added, along with other patriotic gestures.

“We will sing the national anthem before all the ballgames,” Marion said of one such practice in Surry County. “Why? Because you veterans said we could.”

District Attorney Watson, who is not a veteran but wore a uniform Thursday — that of an adult scout leader — continued this theme when taking the speakers’ podium immediately after Marion.

“We must never forget the importance of veterans to this country,” he commented. “To all those veterans here today, thank you for all you did for us.”

Watson pointed out that this commitment dates to the mid-1770s, when farmers and other simple folk in the then-British colonies took up arms as citizen-soldiers against the greatest military power in the world to gain America’s independence.

That love of freedom is what separates the U.S. from the rest of the world, Watson asserted, and the military has kept it alive through numerous conflicts. “That war has been fought many times,” he said.

“Your service was essential and it still is,” Watson said in comments directed toward veterans — otherwise, “at the very least we might be speaking with a British accent and curtsying to the queen.”

“We can never thank them enough for their courageous love and sacrifice,” Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt said of veterans when delivering the invocation for Thursday’s service.

Veterans deserve more

The U.S. has 19 million veterans, said another speaker on the program — Joe Zalescik, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners — citing census figures.

Yet not all those who served have received the respect they deserve, Zalescik continued, specifically mentioning Vietnam War veterans who were treated with disdain when returning.

The city commissioner said he always thanks military members for their service, but takes an extra measure with those who fought in Vietnam. He welcomes them home, since they didn’t receive such a greeting after first coming back.

Zalescik also indicated that while saying thanks and holding annual celebrations are important, ex-military personnel also need more attention given the problems many of them face.

This includes dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), homelessness, high rates of suicide and difficulties accessing health care.

A veteran should be able to go to any medical facility and get the treatment they need, said Zalescik, whose remarks drew applause from the crowd.

“We really need to step it up,” he observed concerning doing more for former service members.

Family plays role

In addition to remembering the sacrifices of military members themselves, the hardships faced by their family members were cited Thursday.

Those who serve leave wives, fathers or mothers behind who must deal with the trials and tribulations at home.

“So families, I consider you veterans, too,” Marion told those in the audience fitting that profile, a comment also greeted with applause.

“Sometimes I believe their service is the hardest,” said Watson during his turn in front of the microphone while making reference to the monument behind him containing the names of Surry County’s war dead.

“If you don’t believe it, ask someone who has a loved one listed on that wall back there,” he commented regarding those who gave everything.

“The biggest tribute we can pay them is to never forget their sacrifice,” Watson said. “I hope and pray that we never forget that freedom does not come free.”

Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland read a city Veterans Day proclamation Thursday mentioning the role of “remarkable individuals” who have kept this nation free while advancing the cause of freedom worldwide.

The proclamation further cites their “willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” with Niland — whose late father was in the military — offering a personal note.

“God bless our veterans — thank you so much for all you have done for me and my family and families around the world.”