Ruritans donate to community causes

November 18, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

On hand for a check-presentation by the Ararat Ruritan Club are, from left, Rhonda Pruitt and Ellen Fulcher, directors of the Patrick County Food Bank; Kathleen Loveland, the club’s vice president, who handed out the checks; Christy Young Bentley, who chairs a Rotary Club backpack program; and Lori and Pastor Joseph Easter, representing a Home Alone program.

ARARAT, Va. — Christmas has yet to arrive, but community organizations in Patrick County have received some early presents.

This involves monetary donations made by members of the Ararat Ruritan Club during a meeting earlier this month in the clubhouse at 4711 Ararat Highway.

The money will aid the missions of several groups making a difference in the lives of community residents in need, according to information from Mary Dellenback Hill of the Ruritans’ board of directors.

Included were the Patrick County Food Bank, a county Rotary Club backpack program and a Home Alone effort that serves residents in the Willis Gap and Ararat communities.

Representatives of those organizations were special guests of the recent meeting that featured a covered-dish supper in addition to the presentation of checks.

The Ruritans hold fundraising activities during the year which allow them to support such community causes.

A new member of the Ararat Ruritan Club, Ray Smith, also was welcomed during the recent meeting.