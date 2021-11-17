Police reports

November 16, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A vehicle was discovered stolen in Mount Airy Monday, according to city police reports.

The 1996 Ford Explorer owned by Nathaniel Kyle Sawyers of McBride Road was taken from 2000 Woodland Drive, the former Sagebrush Steakhouse location, and was said to be secured at the time. The SUV, valued at $1,200, is purple in color and was bearing Virginia tag number 2707XE.

• More counterfeit currency surfaced in town last Wednesday, when a known suspect attempted to pass a bogus $100 bill at the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street.

The incident is listed as still under investigation.

• Harold Lee Allison, 52, of Galax, Virginia, was charged with second-degree trespassing last Wednesday after he was encountered by officers at a residence on Virginia Street in a public housing neighborhood. Allison had been banned from all city housing authority property in May 1997.

He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court next Monday.

• A license plate, number TAK3119, was discovered stolen Thursday from a 1981 Chevrolet Camaro owned by Debra Lynn Blizzard. The tag was stolen while the car was parked at Blizzard’s residence on East Lebanon Street.

• Misty Prim Hull, 46, of 223 Faye Trail in Siloam, was charged with driving while impaired on Nov. 5, stemming from a traffic crash on West Pine Street near Franklin Road.

Hull is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Nov. 29.