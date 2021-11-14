Camp Raven Knob hosts drug-prevention event

Efforts to battle the drug problem rose to new heights — literally — during a recent gathering at Camp Raven Knob in Surry County.
The Boy Scout camp located near Lowgap hosted what was billed as a “Climb Up to Fall Back” drug-prevention event earlier this month to highlight the role scouting involvement can play in steering youths in the right direction away from drugs.
It was attended by about 25 people, including Rotary Club of Mount Airy members and other supporters of Camp Raven Knob, a 3,200-acre reservation operated by the Old Hickory Council of Boy Scouts of America.
Among its facilities is a new fire tower that attendees were invited to rappel down to highlight the “fall back” portion of the event’s name incorporating the “spring forward, fall back” reminder accompanying the recent end of Daylight Savings Time.
The “climb up” element was realized when participants hiked the namesake peak at the scout complex led by Camp Raven Knob scout leader Chris Lawson.
Four intrepid souls accepted the challenge of rappelling down the tower, including Tonda Phillips, Doug Yarboro, Carol Burke and Leah Main.
“For me, rappelling was exciting,” was Phillips’ reaction to the experience. “You have to trust the ropes.”
Phillips, who is the 2021-22 president of the Rotary Club, mentioned that Burke went first “and made it with ease,” although Burke’s summation was less heroic.
“I’d never been so petrified in my life,” she admitted Friday, “because it is pretty frightening.”
But everyone safely made it to the ground and credited the guidance provided atop the tower by Paul “Mongo” Menccini, the camp’s certified lead instructor for rappelling activities.
“The whole exercise is meant to build confidence and help people overcome their fears,” Phillips observed “It works.”
Burke indicated that those choosing to “fall back” did so to illustrate their commitment to the drug fight and emphasize how the confidence needed for such a maneuver can provide a good example for youths. They might become Eagle Scouts or achieve other great things as a result, she said.
A goal of the rappelling/hiking event was showing people in action rather than simply telling youngsters not to abuse or misuse drugs, organizers explained.
To further aid the mission, the Rotary Club recently allocated $10,000 to tackle the local opioid crisis.
Camp Raven Knob is viewed as a key tool in the fight with its enrichment resources offered in a full scouting program each summer. These include swimming, hiking, boating, shooting sports and leadership training in addition to high-adventure activities.
The “Climb Up to Fall Back” drug-prevention event also included a hot dog supper.
