Surry Central Class of 1971 reunites

November 11, 2021 Thomas Joyce Community, News 0
Staff Report

Surry Central High School graduates gathering to celebrate their 50th anniversary are, front row, from left, Ann Whitaker Johnson, Katherine White Edmonds, Peggy Coe Childress, Marion Feezor Venable, Charlotte Hodges Crabb, Doris Sprinkle Pratt, Wayne Shinault; second row, Sam Davis, Paul Jackson, John Perkins, Louie Childress, Steve Hudspeth, Patricia Childress Nelson, Debbie Simmons Wilmoth, Susan Hamlin Gentry; third row, Gray Draughn, Dana Haynes, Teresa Shinault Haymore, Paula Key Stanley, Barbara Laster Luffman; fourth row, Sam Gentry, David White, Rick Snow, Don Bryant, Steve Johnson, and David Brown.

A group of Golden Eagles “flew in” recently to gather at a spot in Siloam — not for some migratory ritual, but the 50th reunion of the Surry Central High School Class of 1971.

It featured a yard party and catered picnic at Hogan Creek Farm, hosted by Marion and Jerry Venable, she being a member of that group of graduates.

Students from Copeland, Dobson and Mountain Park elementary schools had joined together in the fall of 1967 to become Golden Eagles — the Surry Central High School mascot — and eventually would form a lifelong bond as members of the Class of 1971.

During the recent reunion celebrating the 50th anniversary of their graduation from the Dobson school, the group journeyed back in time with help from displays of memorabilia and also honored deceased classmates.

Another highlight was a delicious barbecue dinner enjoyed against the backdrop of a beautiful fall evening at the 1893 Atkinson House, attendees said.

Meanwhile, each class member received a booklet with updated contact information.

One classmate, Dana Haynes, made a 600-mile journey from St. Augustine, Florida, to join in the lively conversations and festivities enjoyed by all.

Special guests were Gene Everette, former guidance counselor to the class, and Doug Cook, former teacher and administrator, and his wife Bonnie.

Attendees were welcomed by Sam Gentry, the class president, with another former classmate, the Rev. Steve Johnson, providing the invocation.

Members of a reunion committee included Marion Feezor Venable, Susan Hamlin Gentry, Paula Key Stanley, Teresa Shinault Haymore and Debbie Simmons Wilmoth.