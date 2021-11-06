Police reports

November 6, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A larceny at the Hadley Street residence of Jacqueline Louise Noyola on Oct. 28 involved the loss of a white Amana clothes drier valued at $558, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

• Mount Airy Tire and Automotive on Carter Street was the scene of a theft discovered on Oct. 29, which targeted a Pioneer radio owned by Andy Ray Ayers of Holly Springs Road, an employee of the business. The radio valued at $150, described as black in color with a 7-inch screen, was removed from Ayers’ 1999 Honda Accord that was unsecured.

• Kobbie Jaheim Soini Wilson, 20, of 158 Woodcreek Drive, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer on Oct. 25, when he allegedly impeded a traffic investigation on U.S. 52 and delayed officers in their duties. The man was jailed under a $500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in Surry District Court on Monday.

• Jesse Eugene Bates, 30, of the Glade Spring community in Alleghany County, was charged with larceny on Oct. 25 after allegedly taking property from an unnamed business at 2151 Rockford St.

The drill, flashlight, knife, knit hat and multi-tool wallet were recovered, but had been removed from packaging and damaged, with restitution of $130 owed as a result. Bates is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.

• Property damage was caused at Walmart on Oct. 20, when an attempt was made to cut a lock and chain to gain entry to a fenced area on the premises where batteries were stored. This resulted in $20 in damage to the chain, with police records indicating that a battery loss valued at $80 also was involved.