• A Mount Airy man has been jailed without bond on an assault charge involving a personal injury, according to city police reports.
Timothy Jessie Corder, 32, of 182 Boaz Lane, is accused of pushing Krystal Leigh Martin’s head into the center console of a vehicle last Wednesday and “busting her lip,” arrest records state. The incident happened outside the Mount Airy Public Library.
Officers arrested Corder nearby after answering a civil disturbance call and charged him with assault on a female. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court next Monday.
• Bobby Durell Robinson, 40, of 120 W. Pine St., was taken into custody on Oct. 25 on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, along with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robinson, who was encountered by police investigating a suspicious person in the area of West Haymore and Andrews streets, also was discovered to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for a child-support violation that had been issued by Surry County authorities on Aug. 26.
He was jailed under a $10,880 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 15 appearance in District Court.
• City property was vandalized on Oct. 24, when a sink was broken off a wall in a public restroom at Riverside Park, with $500 in damage occurring to the white porcelain sink and $100 more resulting from graffiti on the rear of the building. A metal lock also was stolen.
• The Aldi supermarket on State Street was victimized by a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense discovered on Oct. 20. It concerned an incident earlier in October when a known individual returned an item that had not been purchased in exchange for money, listed as a pulse oximeter valued at $30.
• Jewelry and other property with a total value of $3,281 were stolen in a break-in discovered on Oct. 19 at the residence of Eric Wesley Cook in the 2000 block of Wards Gap Road.
Items were taken from a dresser drawer, including two silver engagement rings, two platinum wedding bands, silver and diamond engagement rings, a gold ring with a diamond, gold and silver earrings, diamond earrings, sapphire earrings, a star sapphire ring, four pocket watches;
Also, three sets of cufflinks, a silver dollar, two gold lockets, two engraved gold baby rings, a sapphire ring, a ruby ring, a gold pen knife engraved with the initials “JHC,” a diamond and black onyx ring, a white gold with sapphire ring and 12 other jewelry, precious metal and gem items.
• Also on Oct. 19 in the 2000 block of Wards Gap Road, tools, equipment and materials valued at $1,390 were stolen in a break-in at the home of Terry Nathan Danley.
Included were two Stihl chainsaws, two Bostitch nail guns, Craftsman hand tools, a DeWalt 20-volt cordless tool set, polyurethane and wood stain.
• Joshua Shane Pulliam, 32, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond on Oct. 17 on two felony charges, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and first-degree burglary, which had been issued on Sept. 24 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.
Police had encountered Pulliam during a suspicious-person call at the 13 Bones restaurant on South Andy Griffith Parkway, with a warrant check through a crime database revealing the existence of those cases, for which no other details were listed.
Pulliam is scheduled to be in District Court next Wednesday.
• Charles Tanner Acord, 26, of 172 E. Ridge Circle, Pilot Mountain, was charged with driving while impaired on Oct. 17 after being encountered by police on U.S. 52 near Rockford Street in reference to a collision involving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban he was operating.
The case is set for next Monday’s session of Surry District Court.
• Terrence Wilson Lightbourne, 42, of 251 Marshall Farm Road, was arrested on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; driving while impaired; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia after an Oct. 16 late-night traffic stop on South Renfro Street near Wilson Street.
Lightbourne was confined in the county jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a District Court appearance next Monday.