Surry County Schools will be changing its masking policy for students and staff beginning Monday, taking what might be a one-of-a-kind approach, at least among the more than 100 school systems in North Carolina.

Beginning Monday, mask-wearing will be optional in middle and high schools and other system buildings where the total infection rate among both students and staffers is less than 5%. For now, the mandatory mask-wearing policy will remain in place in county elementary schools, but that could change by the first of December.

Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves said the change came after the county school board and school administration took a deep dive into COVID-19 rates in their school system, looking hard not at just the overall numbers, but school-by-school.

“Over the past five to six weeks, COVID has come down,” he said. “Our COVID cases have been isolated to certain communities, certain schools. Out of our 20 schools, we have a handful that were responsible for our COVID data.”

Upon learning that, he said the school board and school administrators began trying to formulate the best way the schools could perhaps give some flexibility on mask-wearing while maintaining a way to keep cases under control.

“Over the summer…we saw COVID numbers come down significantly…in the third or fourth week of July, the governor said there would be no more statewide mask mandates. The decision came back to local school boards. At that time, we started asking the governor’s office and the Department of Health and Human services for metrics.

“When is it okay to take the mask off? We’ve asked those questions in August, in September, in October. We’ve not been given any metrics,” he said. So, system officials began looking at what they have experienced during the pandemic, along with what other school systems have done.

“As a school system we’ve been tracking our data for 18+ months,” the superintendent said.

In August, the board opted to keep masks mandatory in the schools, a move that stirred the ire of some parents and groups in the county, but Reeves believes that was the correct decision. School systems around the state that started the school year without a mandatory mask policy had significant problems. Because of quarantine rules in place if a student tests positive or if a student or staffer has potentially been exposed to the virus, many schools found themselves closing down, or going virtual, for periods of time because of so many students or staffers being isolated at home.

Reeves said the Surry County mask policy was simply about keeping kids and employees physically in the schools while maintaining safety for them.

“We want students in school every day. We want teachers and our employees to stay on schedule. If they’re not healthy, if they’re quarantined, it’s going to be hard for us to have school on a regular schedule,” he said.

Now, as COVID rates across the county and state have again fallen, he and the board felt this was the correct time to move forward with the new policy.

Every day at 5 p.m., school officials will update its new COVID-19 dashboard, online at https://www.surry.k12.nc.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=6648. Any school or building which shows an infection rate of 5% or higher will immediately become a mandatory mask facility, and will remain so until the school has 14 consecutive calendar days below 5%.

As of Friday, the first day the dashboard was published, the only building with an infection rate higher than 5% was the staff at the maintenance building. The next highest rate was Pilot Mountain Middle School, where the infection rate stood at just 1.73%. Five of the buildings — Rockford Elementary School, the central office, the Apple Center, the technology building, and the transportation center had a 0% rate among staffers and students.

“The dashboard will be updated every day,” Reeves said. In addition, the home of any school which records a 5% or higher rate will receive a phone call from the principal the first night the school hits 5%, and signs will be posted at the school, reminding everyone masks are then mandatory in the building.

Other policies, such as social distancing and moving activities outdoors when possible will continue to be enforced. He said masks will remain mandatory on school buses because that is a federal regulation.

With the FDA expected to approve the use of COVID vaccines for elementary-aged children early in November, Reeves said the policy is set to be reviewed later that month. If the plan seems to be working well, there is a chance the board will vote to extend the policy to elementary schools.

”I think it’s solid, I think it’s logical, it’s based on the data we have,” Reeves said of the new policy. “When you have a school that hasn’t had a case for weeks, you ask the question, ‘Do you need to continue to wear the mask here?’”