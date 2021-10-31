Marriages

October 31, 2021 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Andrew Michael Watt, 29, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Chastity Elizabeth Hurt, 27, of Surry County.

– Darren Quinn Byrd, 34, of Surry County to Emily Mikayla Eastman, 26, of Surry County.

– Jessie James Reynolds, 25, of Surry County to Alexis Danielle Hazelwood, 19, of Surry County.

– McKinley Odell York, 30, of Surry County to Kaley Morgan Cornelison, 25, of Surry County.

– Darren Keith Burris, 55, of Forsyth County to Rebecca Lynn Brendle, 44, of Surry County.

– Kevin Alex Gonzalez, 19, of Guliford County to Grace Ann Williams, 18, of Surry County.

– David Eric Beverly, 27, Yadkin County to Kenlei Adrianna Sias, 23, of Yadkin County.

– Dustin Paul Pitts, 22, of Georgetown County to Autumn Breez Dowell, 22, of Georgetown County.