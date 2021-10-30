City man arrested after car, foot pursuit

October 30, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Akers

A police chase last week resulted in a Mount Airy man being jailed on a number of charges, after he crashed into a Pilot Mountain Police Department patrol vehicle during a police pursuit.

James Christopher Akers, 49, of 1208 Newsome Street, Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle/dwell/place for controlled substance, one count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of failing to heed lights and siren, one count of resist public officer, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of driving while license revoked, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, one count of careless and reckless driving, one count of expired registration, and one count of expired inspection.

He was placed under a $320,000 secured bond, with his first court date last week.

The charges stem from a chase that started after Surry County Sheriff’s Office detectives tried to stop a vehicle as the sheriff’s office Narcotics Division and Street Crime Unit, along Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division and the Pilot Mountain Police Department, were conducting surveillance in the Pilot Mountain area.

The driver, Akers, allegedly attempted to elude the police according to the sheriff’s office. Once he crashed into a Pilot Mountain police auto, he attempted to flee the scene on foot but was soon caught.

”During the search of the vehicle, detectives located trafficking amount of methamphetamine,” according to a statement issued by Surry County Sheriff’ Steve C. Hiatt.

No information on the amount of drugs, speed of the pursuit, or damage to any vehicles was available.