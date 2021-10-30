Youth get to decorate pumpkins

October 30, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Two youngsters pose for a picture in the Surry Arts Council’s pumpkin patch.

Surry Arts Council Photo

<p>Smiling with his freshly decorated pumpkin on hand.</p> <p>Surry Arts Council Photo</p>

Smiling with his freshly decorated pumpkin on hand.

Surry Arts Council Photo

<p>This young one takes a break from painting her pumpkin to check out the photographer.</p> <p>Surry Arts Council Photo</p>

This young one takes a break from painting her pumpkin to check out the photographer.

Surry Arts Council Photo

<p>A tyke and his pumpkin.</p> <p>Surry Arts Council Photo</p>

A tyke and his pumpkin.

Surry Arts Council Photo

<p>Getting a little help with the painting.</p> <p>Surry Arts Council Photo</p>

Getting a little help with the painting.

Surry Arts Council Photo

<p>Working hard.</p> <p>Surry Arts Council Photo</p>

Working hard.

Surry Arts Council Photo

Area youngsters had a chance recently to express their creativity with a couple of pumpkin decorating workshops at Surry Arts Council.

Shelby Coleman, Surry Arts Council artistic, dance and education director, hosted the annual workshops. One was held for exceptional classes in area schools on Thursday, Oct. 21 in the Surry Arts Council Dance Studio. On Friday, Oct. 22, participants of all ages and their parents enjoyed decorating pumpkins and dancing to Halloween music.

Participants selected their pumpkins from the “pumpkin patch” outside the dance studio. Surry Arts officials wanted to offer a “special thanks” to The Farm for donating the pumpkins for both workshops.