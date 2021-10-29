Rhonda Vincent and the Rage to perform Friday

October 29, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Rhonda Vincent

Rhonda Vincent and The Rage are making their way back to the Historic Earle Theatre for a concert this week.

Vincent is a multi-award-winning artist, whose awards include a 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA’s) Song of the Year 2004, and IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year for seven consecutive years (2000 – 2006). She won the award for an eighth time in 2015.

In February 2020 Vincent was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She has performed with a number of the biggest-name artists, such as Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, and Willie Nelson. Performing alongside her is The Rage, consisting of Hunter Berry on fiddle, Mickey Harris on bass, Aaron McDaris on banjo, Jeff Partin on dobro, and Zack Arnold on guitar.

In 2001, Rhonda Vincent and The Rage won the IBMA’s Entertainer of the Year award.

She and her band are scheduled to be in concert at the Earle Friday, Nov. 5 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

All Preferred and Orchestra tickets are sold out. Balcony tickets are available for $35 and can be purchased online while they last, www.surryarts.org, at the Surry arts Council office 336-786-7998, 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy or at the door of the Earle one hour before the show. The Earle is located at 142 N Main St, in Mount Airy.