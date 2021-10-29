Wine Symposium Offered Virtually Nov. 3

October 29, 2021

The 2021 Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium is set to run on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, and will explore the theme “Connecting with Consumers: Marketing an Experience.”

The symposium is being presented by Surry Community College’s Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture & Enology in a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This center serves the grape and wine industry in the Southeast by providing workforce training and industry support.

Speakers and their topics include Richard Olsen-Harbich, winemaker with Bedell Cellars, “In Pursuit of Local Flavor;” Dr. Erick Byrd and Samuel Troy of UNCG, Bryan School of Business and Economics, “Crafting the Wine Tourism Experience;” Patty Held, consultant with Patty Held Consulting, “5 Marketing Tips I Learned During the Pandemic;” David Bower, enology instructor with Surry Community College, “Clips From the Crush Pad;” and Sarah Bowman, viticulture instructor with Surry Community College, “Footage From the Field.”

Sponsors for this year’s event are Wine Business Monthly, Wright Global Graphics, G&D Chillers, Wonderful Nurseries, and Scott Laboratories.

Online registration is open at symposium.surry.edu. The cost is $25.

Viticulture is the study of grape growing, and enology is the study of winemaking. Both areas of study are a part of the Viticulture and Enology program at SCC, which offers the option of a two-year degree or four certificate options in viticulture, enology, wine marketing, and tasting room operations.

SCC has the only licensed, bonded winery in the Southeast as part of a college educational program. The 2,500-gallon capacity winery has produced wine that has earned 74 medals since 2009, exhibiting the quality of the student vintages. SCC is the only college on the East Coast to teach the production of sparkling wine. The college produces about 1,500 cases of wine per year along with offering instruction for the degree program, continuing education classes, performing applied research, conducting grant work, and hosting an annual wine symposium each November.

High school juniors and seniors can take viticulture classes incorporating vineyard field work with grape science and earn classes toward completing a viticulture certificate at Surry Community College as a part of the tuition-free, Career & College Promise dual enrollment program. For more information contact Jeff Jones at 336-386-3391 or jonesjr@surry.edu.