Oak Crest Fall Festival returns

October 28, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

This sign shows visitors where and when the Oak Crest fall festival will be today and tomorrow. (Submitted photo)

If you have ever wanted to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, there may be no better time than this week — and have some good fall fun in the process.

That is because Oak Crest Cottage Farm will be holding its second annual Fall Festival Friday and Saturday as a fundraiser for the association, with a matching fund that will triple every dollar raised at the festival.

Tammy Inman and her sons, Taylor, Jordon, and Hunter, decided a year ago to have the first such festival at their place as a way to say “thank you” to the community for what had been a good business year, as well as to raise money for an important cause to the family.

“My father, Bobby Inman, passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2010,” she said.

The farm, she said, provides a get-away for visitors, who can swim, fish, hike, and simply spend time away from the routines of their lives. In 2020, with widespread pandemic shutdowns, she said people were anxious for something to do, and that meant a big year for the farm.

“If there was ever going to be a time to do it, that was it,” she said of the decision to hold the community festival in 2020.

It was a big hit.

“I estimate we had 300 to 400 people,” she said. “We feel like we had a phenomenal turnout. And, she said, the event raised $1,500 onsite for the Alzheimer’s Association. The association had secured a national matching grant, which would match dollar-for-dollar any funds raised in October, thus that money was doubled.

Now, the event returns, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and the matching grant is double whatever the association raises in October, meaning if $1,500 is raised again, the matching grant will add $3,000.

Activities will include a haunted hayride, axe throwing, a bonfire, cornhole, and other games. Concessions will be on sale, including hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and ribbon fries.

The cost to enter the festival is $10, though children age 10 and younger are admitted free. Oak Crest Cottage Farm is at 173 Cain Road, off N.C. 89.

Inman said there is no rain date, although the festival will still be held if it’s raining earlier in the day but stops before 7 p.m.

“We’re going to make the best of it, if the weather’s bad. As long as it’s not raining at the time we start, we’re okay if it’s rained before,” she said.