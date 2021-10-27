Precipitation surplus prevails in area

October 27, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

After a predominantly dry year, a rainfall surplus has transpired in the Mount Airy area, based on the most recent monthly statistics from F.G. Doggett Water Plant.

With figures for October yet to be compiled, yearly precipitation for 2021 stood slightly above the local average as of Sept. 30, according to a monthly breakdown released last Friday by the facility that is the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

A total of 38.67 inches have been recorded, which is 0.87 inches, or 2.3%, above normal for the first nine months of the year in Mount Airy, where climatic records have been kept since 1924. The all-time local average for that period is 37.80 inches.

The total measured at the plant during September — 5.63 inches — contributed to the surplus, eclipsing the September norm here of 4.40 inches.

Last month’s output included a whopping 3.33 inches logged for a single day, Sept. 22. This obscured the fact that only six of September’s 30 days had measurable precipitation.

On the temperature side of the equation, last month was slightly cooler than usual, with the mercury averaging 67.7 degrees. Mount Airy’s all-time average for September is 68.4 degrees.

The high last month was 88 degrees noted on Sept. 20, while a 41-degree reading just five days later on Sept. 25 took low-temperature honors.

It was still a bit early for frost last month, with none of that noticed at the water plant, but fog was observed on three days.