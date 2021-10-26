Grand opening of Melva’s Alley set

Children play in Melva’s Alley in downtown Mount Airy under the watchful eye of a mural to late local singer Melva Houston.

The culmination of a project launched more than a year ago to honor a late local singer will be celebrated this Saturday afternoon in downtown Mount Airy.

This will involve the grand opening of Melva’s Alley during a Halloween-themed party in the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District, where the alleyway featuring a large mural of Melva Houston is located.

The schedule includes live music from 2 to 9 p.m. and a Halloween costume contest along with other activities — deemed appropriate in light of Houston’s love of performing and the Oct. 31 holiday.

She died in May 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.

This was considered a devastating loss for a community that not only had developed a deep appreciation for Houston’s talents as a jazz/rhythm and blues artist, but charitable endeavors she led to help the less-fortunate.

Through her professional life, Houston left behind a body of work as an internationally known entertainer who had performed backup vocals for Isaac Hayes on the Stax label and was known for her charismatic stage presence.

Locally, Houston was a member of a Greensboro-based band, The Gate City Divas, featuring eight multi-talented female musicians with influences in blues and other genres. She had appeared at events including the Carolina Blues Festival.

Though the veteran vocalist hailed from Memphis, Tennessee, she adopted Mount Airy as her home, living here for more than 40 years. She founded and coordinated a free community Thanksgiving meal from 1996 to 2014.

Soon after her death in 2020, persons who had been close to Houston launched a $35,000 project to develop Melva’s Alley along Market Street, with the lifelike mural of her painted there as its centerpiece. The alleyway is part of the special arts/entertainment district that operates on Market Street during the warmer months, including live music and displays by artists.

“This is one of those projects that is bigger than all of us who have been working on it,” Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison commented regarding the alley effort she played a key role in along with creating the district.

“Melva’s legacy will live on in the music played in Melva’s Alley. It will live on in the people who are inspired in that space,” added Morrison, who is associated with the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.

“It will live on in the kids who see themselves represented there. I couldn’t be happier with how it has all turned out.”

Event schedule

Saturday’s slate of activities includes:

• Beginning at 2 p.m, a performance by The Ladies Auxiliary, which specializes in funky blues;

• 4 p.m.: a special tribute to Melva Houston;

• 4:30 p.m.: The Bob Sanger Quintet, a jazz and blues group;

• 6:30 p.m.: the Halloween costume contest (for kids, groups, individuals and pets) offering candy prizes;

• 7 p.m.: the music resumes, featuring Aquarius Moon, a rhythm and blues party band.

Morrison mentioned that Saturday’s gathering will mark the end of Market Street Arts and Entertainment District activities for 2021, with craft brews, food and other attractions to also be part of the mix.

“The legacy of Melva Houston lives on here,” the Main Street coordinator observed regarding the alley named for the gone, but not forgotten singer.

“We hope that this place inspires community, creativity and infectious smiles.”

