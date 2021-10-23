October 23, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

An afterhours discussion entitled “Preventing Substance Abuse In Our Business World” will be held on Oct. 28 in Dobson.

This discussion regarding substance abused in the workplace is sponsored by the Mount Airy Rotary Club and Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery. Workers battling substance abuse can cost employers a significant amount of money due to absenteeism, lack of productivity or injury.

According to research published by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago the annual average additional costs to an employer for each worker with an untreated substance use disorder have risen 30% in just three years.

Employers spend an average of $8,817 annually on each employee with an untreated substance issue. There is also a direct correlation between employees who recover, and cost savings to employers of over $8,500 on average.

The Mount Airy Rotary Club and Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery invite participants to this two-hour event discussing the following topics:

• Learn about the addictive process and stigma

• Hear about the status of substance use in Surry County, it’s impact on the business community and how supporting recovery is good for business

• Participate in a small group business roundtable discussing how substance use is impacting your business, employees, and family members

• Gain access to support services designed to reduce the impact of substances use on business and families

The event will be held on Thursday from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Surry County Service Center, 915 East Atkins St., Dobson. More information and registration for the event can be found at: https://www.surrycountycares.com/